Name: Yohanness Jean Francois

School: Evanston

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @YohannessF

Instagram: Justyoyo._

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I run track, I am doing 7on7 with my school, I am planning to go to WIN training LB work

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15787622/6355a1a9f327a40938c47510

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

High listening skills, not scared to ask questions, and i always give 100% effort every play

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Favorite moment is our game against new trier. Even though we lost i loved to competitiveness and the atmosphere

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Willie gay jr because he uses his speed really well and speed is my specialty

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field. I am a sprinter and a thrower (shot put and discus)