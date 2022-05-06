Meet: 2024 LS Jack Florentine

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Jack Florentine

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: Long Snapper

Twitter: @JackFlorentine

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Rubio Long Snapping. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://youtu.be/UZ9uliGChDY

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a good student, a loyal teammate, a peer helper ambassador (students helping students with personal problems), I’m very coachable, ranked #1 in IL for my class with Rubio Long Snapping and 19th Nationally.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being part of a great football program under the leadership of Coach Zvonar!

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

At this moment, I really like Justin Fields. He is going to be a force in the NFL in 2022 as our QB. His potential is limitless.