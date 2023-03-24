Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jack Florentine

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: LS

Twitter: @JackFlorentine

Instagram: jackflorentine_12

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Ldtng

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13017273/638e7b83ff0c6b0554d78442

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m not just a football player, I also play basketball!

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Making it to state!

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deion Sanders, he’s the goat!

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

NA