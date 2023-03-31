Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nate Boylan

School: Andrew

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 218 pounds

Position: LS

Twitter: @NateBoylan

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Rubio Longsnapping

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15309019/636e7692f5610504ec928558

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I can throw a ball between my legs upside down at 0.7 seconds back to a punter. I’m the biggest supporter of my teammates success.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

In little league I played fullback and scored a touchdown 15 yards out. This past year my team one our first playoff game in 11 years.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Pat Scales. He plays the same position as me and plays with a energy that most long snapper do not play with.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Shot-put