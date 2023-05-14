Meet: 2024 LS/OC Mike Hansen
Name: Mike Hansen
School: DePaul Prep
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: LS/OC
Twitter: @MikeH_51
Instagram: mikeh_51
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14633926/63213ae14bb30c1844c83ee0
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
My ability to snap a football and my dedication and my willingness to not give up
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Beating Leo to win conference, getting my first varsity start. Becoming a 4 star kohls long snapper
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jason Kelce because he is a good football player and enjoy watching him play
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No