Name: Mike Hansen

School: DePaul Prep

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: LS/OC

Twitter: @MikeH_51

Instagram: mikeh_51

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14633926/63213ae14bb30c1844c83ee0

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

My ability to snap a football and my dedication and my willingness to not give up

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating Leo to win conference, getting my first varsity start. Becoming a 4 star kohls long snapper

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason Kelce because he is a good football player and enjoy watching him play

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

