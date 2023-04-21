Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Danny Owens

School: Maine West

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: OC/LS

Instagram: eternal.danny

Team Lifting and Training. Fist football olineman.

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14771167/640b8277e97bb60ae8b3c9b6

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Ripon, carthage, valpou, quincy, Carrol

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Leadership, Sportmanship, Responsibility, action

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Watching the mentality of Maine west football program change from one year of being 2-7 to the next year having a lot of our big named senior starters leave and we had to almost revamp half the offense and defense and still ended up having a winning season and making playoffs again.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason kelce or Travis Fredrick. Both Centers and revolutionized the name of that position. Both very hardworking and coming from little.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No