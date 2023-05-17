Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: William Chen

School: Oswego East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: OC/LB

Twitter: @WilliamC5158

Instagram: @will_chennnn

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15824265/641dd237f326630a487a25f7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring versatility and explosiveness through speed, strength, and a great get off

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite memory has to be beating our crosstown rivals Oswego high for the second time in school history

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player would have to be Ray Lewis for his work ethic and aggressive play style

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

2+ years of varsity wrestling