Name: Ben Jorczak

School: Normal West

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: OG

Twitter: @BJorczak

Instagram: ben_jorczak

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Performance Lab in Bloomington

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15605912/63752169d21af40e70b6ed7e

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Illinois State University, Valparaiso University, Drake University, UW-Oshkosh, Bemidji State, Elmhurst University, Westminster College, Yale University, Wartburg College, Illinois College

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

My strongest trait on the football field is my leadership abilities. I feel I have to set the tone for my team, and I come out firing the entire game and push my teammates to do the same. I take pride in picking up and motivating my teammates. I always have the drive to win, no matter the circumstances, and I have great self discipline. I work hard for my team, not just for myself.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

One of my favorite moments was in 2022, beating our rival school in a dirty and muddy game on their own home turf.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Darius Leonard from the Indianapolis Colts. He always has the drive to become better every day, even after reaching his childhood dreams.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No