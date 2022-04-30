Meet: 2024 OG Brady McKeon
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.
Name: Brady McKeon
School: Joliet Catholic Academy
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 260 pounds
Position: OG
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Rudy's Gym. Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15306576/622e6499b3d28608b4f5917e
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My strength and speed off the line. And my ability to pull up field.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning the 4a state championship
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Larry Allen because he’s a unit