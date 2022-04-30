 EdgyTim - Meet: 2024 OG Brady McKeon
football

Meet: 2024 OG Brady McKeon

Name: Brady McKeon

School: Joliet Catholic Academy

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: OG

Twitter: @Mckeon_24

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Rudy's Gym. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15306576/622e6499b3d28608b4f5917e

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My strength and speed off the line. And my ability to pull up field.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning the 4a state championship

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Larry Allen because he’s a unit

