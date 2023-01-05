Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Brady McKeon

School: Joliet Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 270 pounds

Position: OG

Twitter: @Mckeon_24

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Rudys gym and fist football.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15306576/636fe20c4205d607741e969c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

EIU. WIU

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Speed, strength, and athleticism

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning a state championship my sophomore year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

.Larry Allen because he’s a unit.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

NA