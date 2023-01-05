Meet: 2024 OG Brady McKeon
Name: Brady McKeon
School: Joliet Catholic
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 270 pounds
Position: OG
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Rudys gym and fist football.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15306576/636fe20c4205d607741e969c
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
EIU. WIU
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Speed, strength, and athleticism
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning a state championship my sophomore year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
.Larry Allen because he’s a unit.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
NA