Name: Reese Eckstein

School: Marian Central Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: LG

Twitter: @EcksteinReese

Instagram: Reese.032

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

TNT athletics

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14731296/63a0ec61664cd41728072027

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard work, determination, resilience

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Sophomore year getting 5 TFL’s in a row

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kyle Juszczyk. He’s a very versatile fullback and I’d like to become a fullback in college

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse