Meet: 2024 OG Reese Eckstein
Name: Reese Eckstein
School: Marian Central Catholic
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 240 pounds
Position: LG
Twitter: @EcksteinReese
Instagram: Reese.032
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
TNT athletics
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14731296/63a0ec61664cd41728072027
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard work, determination, resilience
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Sophomore year getting 5 TFL’s in a row
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Kyle Juszczyk. He’s a very versatile fullback and I’d like to become a fullback in college
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Lacrosse