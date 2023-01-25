Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Alex Romo

School: Rock Island

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 295 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Alexignacio44

Instagram: Alexromo44

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Badlands strength and conditioning.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13579749/6356e40fd45e0606544979cf

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Bethel university, university of North Dakota, Kent state, William Penn, St.Ambrose, Buena vista university, Temple, Mayville state, Lindenwood, Wyoming, Quincy university, Concordia St.paul,

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard work, good teammate even if I don’t play always cheer my teammates on when they get big plays, awards, or even O’s

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

First varsity down, my teammate darius tongo gets a 56 yard touchdown.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Najee Harris, tough guy and leader but has explained multiple times all he does is workout, he doesn’t have time for partys or social events. That’s rare.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball