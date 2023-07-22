Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Angell Santana

School: Larkin

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @AngellSantana20

Instagram: a_santana_57

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I have been putting work in the gym because that’s where my main weakness come in but soon they will be strengths and I’m also going to attend a few camps over the summer.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14774195/6315acf002b148025c7832dc

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I work hard and try to improve my technique and leadership everyday and I use constructive criticism to better myself

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Some moments where when we won the jug game which is a cross town rivalry game and we shut them out, another one could be my first varsity start it was exciting and nerve racking but I’m the end a good experience.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player it Trent Williams because he's so agile for a man of his siz.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Another sport I play is wrestling