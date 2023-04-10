Meet: 2024 OL Chris Flachs
Name: Chris Flachs
School: Quincy
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 285 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @Chrisflachs79
Instagram:@chrisflachs25
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifts Train with xcel and KB all we got
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15074894/63a4bb49bed66208a8b2b043
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
QU ONU Butler
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard working, determined
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
.Beating Chattam in the playoffs and my first varsity start as a freshman
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Quenton Nelson because he plays the game hard and his extremely physical
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No