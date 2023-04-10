Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Chris Flachs

School: Quincy

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 285 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Chrisflachs79

Instagram:@chrisflachs25

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifts Train with xcel and KB all we got

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15074894/63a4bb49bed66208a8b2b043

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

QU ONU Butler

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard working, determined

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

.Beating Chattam in the playoffs and my first varsity start as a freshman

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quenton Nelson because he plays the game hard and his extremely physical

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No