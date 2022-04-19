Meet: 2024 OL Christos Alexandros

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Christos Alexandros

School: Lockport

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 290 pounds

Position: OG/OT

Twitter: @ChristosA79LTHS

Instagram: Christos_alexandros

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15050923/61a58ef1d225a10a449f6e07

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Various schools on Twitter

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Work hard, Hit hard, and play hard

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning state with my team

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady because he has the most drive and determination out of anyone he has done things no one else could