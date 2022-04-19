Meet: 2024 OL Christos Alexandros
Name: Christos Alexandros
School: Lockport
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 290 pounds
Position: OG/OT
Twitter: @ChristosA79LTHS
Instagram: Christos_alexandros
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15050923/61a58ef1d225a10a449f6e07
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Various schools on Twitter
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Work hard, Hit hard, and play hard
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning state with my team
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tom Brady because he has the most drive and determination out of anyone he has done things no one else could