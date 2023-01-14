Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Aidan Porreca

School: Warren Township

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @7Porreca_Aidan7

Instagram: Porreca_aidan54

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15465593/638d021b6e8b7b0b8820bc41

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My work ethic and my ability to hold others accountable

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My first forced fumble on varsity against barrington, chasing the lake forest running back all the way across the width of the field for a 1 yard gain

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aidan Hutchinson because he has the same name and plays the same position group as me

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field, Bowling