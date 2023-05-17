Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Alijah Coleman

School: Plainfield East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: NA

Instagram: Alijahwrld

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16367581/634adcaf0428dc13fccd5ad9

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring a lot of energy and a never give up mentality

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My very first varsity game and my very last varsity game as a junior

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I look up to ray lewis because of his back story he never gave up to protect his mom and did what ever it took to put her in a better place and position and that’s what I wanna do with my family

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field and I will be returning to wrestling my senior year