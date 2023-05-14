Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Braxton Condon

School: Libertyville

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @BraxtonCondon

Instagram: Braxtoncond

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting in the morning 4 days a week, speed training 2 days a week, lifting + bulletproofing and active recovery in the gym outside of school

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16409335/642cece6a023870e68246d6a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Dedicated, Hard Working, Willing To Learn, I Embrace The Tough Stuff

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting to experience a short lived but nonetheless amazing playoff run last year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is probably brandon burslworth, he is without a doubt my favorite player because of how closely i relate to him as a person and a player and how similar i feel our dedication and desire truly is

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

