Meet: 2024 OL/DL Braxton Condon
Name: Braxton Condon
School: Libertyville
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @BraxtonCondon
Instagram: Braxtoncond
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting in the morning 4 days a week, speed training 2 days a week, lifting + bulletproofing and active recovery in the gym outside of school
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16409335/642cece6a023870e68246d6a
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Dedicated, Hard Working, Willing To Learn, I Embrace The Tough Stuff
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Getting to experience a short lived but nonetheless amazing playoff run last year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is probably brandon burslworth, he is without a doubt my favorite player because of how closely i relate to him as a person and a player and how similar i feel our dedication and desire truly is
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No