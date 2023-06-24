Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Christian Walton

School: Brooks College Prep

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 249 pounds

Position: OL/DL/LS

Twitter: @WChristian64

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. OL Mafia

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15899802/6361f3f6a018e306b08a19c5

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring unsung motivation to my teammates. I know people think that my size is not ideal, but it makes me and my team stronger. They see a guy like me put a 6’4 280lb lineman on their ass they are going to get motivated. I don’t care who is in front of me, I’m going to win. With this mindset, I know I will achieve my dream of playing college football.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Going against a 3 star DT my freshman year, winning conference championship sophomore year, and being named All Conference and All City sophomore year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

George Kittle is my favorite because he brings so much fun and goofiness to the game of football.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field