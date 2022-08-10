Meet: 2024 OL/DL Dorian Myrick

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dorian Myrick

School: Rich Township

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 236 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @UnofficialDa

Instagram: 1nedinero

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16421547/628cef1ba019f3032c702ecd

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a highly fast big guy that can also be put at full back at times. I also wrestle to get better at football so I can work with my hands at the the defense end or tackle position

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Honestly the first high school game against oak lawn where we won 42-0 I was a little nervous but I just came out and performed

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Mine is Ray Lewis, I say that because I like the way everyone feared him on the field, and how he played with so much aggression.