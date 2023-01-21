Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jason Schmidt

School: South Elgin

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @JasonSchmidt_62

Instagram: Jschmidt62

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14686390/63669c67b3c8cd0ab86846db

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My hard work and effort is a big factor that is something that I bring to my high school team and am willing to bring to a college team.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Probably being apart of South Elgin's 4 straight conference championship and wins and looking to win a 5th conference championship consecutivly

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton. The way that he carried himself, his mentality of doing more to become the greatest and his leadership

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

