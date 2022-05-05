Meet: 2024 OL/DL Taite Lulay
Name: Taite Lulay
School: Washington
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 260 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @taitelulay
Instagram: taite005
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15110463/6167c97c0dca490b44a1ff1c
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Great heart and knowledge of the game team player hard worker
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Getting called up to varsity as a sophomore
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
David Bakhtiari