 EdgyTim - Meet: 2024 OL/DL Taite Lulay
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-05 09:10:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet: 2024 OL/DL Taite Lulay

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial

Name: Taite Lulay

School: Washington

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @taitelulay

Instagram: taite005

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15110463/6167c97c0dca490b44a1ff1c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great heart and knowledge of the game team player hard worker

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting called up to varsity as a sophomore

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

David Bakhtiari

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}