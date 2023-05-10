Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Thomas Roath

School: South Elgin

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 270 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @RoathTommy

Instagram: Tommyroath52

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Fist football.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14797770/63be161e19af8e12241b68d4

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes, coaches from various D3 schools.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Intelligence and work ethic.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

IHSA Playoffs, being with the team, and Friday night lights

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason Kelce. He is a smart player who has fun on the field and respects the game.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes. Wrestling.