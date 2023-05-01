Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tommy Johl

School: Prospect

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 285 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @Tommy_Johl

Instagram: _tommyj75

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15828788/636e991dd225ce0ae87b5d5d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Drake, Dayton, and South Dakota state

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Hard worker and physicality

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

When we beat Maine South

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Brian Dawkins or Lawrence Taylor because they played as hard as they could all the time.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and Track