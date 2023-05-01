Meet: 2024 OL/DL Tommy Johl
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Tommy Johl
School: Prospect
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 285 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @Tommy_Johl
Instagram: _tommyj75
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15828788/636e991dd225ce0ae87b5d5d
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Drake, Dayton, and South Dakota state
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Hard worker and physicality
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
When we beat Maine South
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Brian Dawkins or Lawrence Taylor because they played as hard as they could all the time.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling and Track