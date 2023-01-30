Meet: 2024 OL Drew Jennings
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Drew Jennings
School: Naperville North
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 235 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @drewjennings24
Instagram: drewjennings007
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Starts Up Front
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13816951/63645993ff01a9042c72c87f
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Dartmouth
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
High energy and great push
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Killing Naperville Central after loosing crosstown
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ray Lewis. Most feared player OAT
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No