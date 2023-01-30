Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Drew Jennings

School: Naperville North

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @drewjennings24

Instagram: drewjennings007

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Starts Up Front

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13816951/63645993ff01a9042c72c87f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Dartmouth

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

High energy and great push

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Killing Naperville Central after loosing crosstown

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis. Most feared player OAT

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No