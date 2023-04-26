Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Eli Secher

School: Highland Park

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 268 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @elisecher66

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Besides lifting with the team and other workouts, I've been doing position work with Coach Sabo and FIST Football out in St. Charles also just started more position work more locally with OL Mafia.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15441804/6364093290f98f01f801b97d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Carroll, Carthage, Upper Iowa, Ripon, North Park, Monmouth, Lake Forest, UW - La Crosse

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

My ability to be patient in pass pro, finish blocks downfield, and preserve through hard work.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Week 1 2022 vs Leyden, down most of first half not playing well, last drive of the half long td pass to make the game 7 - 10. Second half it was close but we ended up coming out on top 28 - 25. Team retreat camp to IWU this past summer.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Probably Trent Williams because watching him dominate is awesome.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

