Name: Elliot Van Der Male

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 305 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Elliotvdm

Instagram: E_vandy63

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Minooka Strength and Trench Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15781058/63b64adbab9c980d44395be1

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Eastern Illinois, Illinois state, Wyoming, Liberty, Southern Illinois, Drake, Kent State, Dayton, Lindenwood, Central Michigan, Tennessee State, North Dakota, Colgate, Ball State, NDSU, Butler, Montana State, Eastern Michigan, Austin Peay, and others.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I have a great work ethic and love to learn more everyday.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

I really liked the first pancake I ever got and just the everyday grind.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

David Bakhtiari because I’ve always been a big packers fan and he’s one of the best tackles in the league. I like his unique stance and ability to hold his title as one of the best tackles in the league for multiple years

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

