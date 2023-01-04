Meet: 2024 OL Jackson Metzdorff
Name: Jackson Metzdorff
School: Bloomington Central Catholic
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 260 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @Jacksonmetzdor4
Instagram: Jackson Metzdorff
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
I workout in town with my uncle
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14568366/639782cf0428010a687d4cb0
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Drake,Colombia,Upper Iowa, and Illinois Wesleyan
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My effort and attitude to keep pushing every single play and my ability to be nasty and dominant the guy across from me every single play
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Making it to the playoffs
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jeff saturday, because of his passion and intellect over the game of football
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Lacrosse