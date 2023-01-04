Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jackson Metzdorff

School: Bloomington Central Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Jacksonmetzdor4

Instagram: Jackson Metzdorff

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I workout in town with my uncle

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14568366/639782cf0428010a687d4cb0

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Drake,Colombia,Upper Iowa, and Illinois Wesleyan

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My effort and attitude to keep pushing every single play and my ability to be nasty and dominant the guy across from me every single play

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Making it to the playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jeff saturday, because of his passion and intellect over the game of football

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse