Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: James Bailey

School: Glenbard South

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @JakeBailey124

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

School lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14693795/6330cd8bf561220e4c21b650

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Cornell College, Augustana College I’ve been in a lot of touch with, Wisconsin River-Fall, and more I’ve been in touch with by email.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I love being a leader and just a nice guy to be friends with.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Just playing with my teammates, facing adversity and overcoming that adversity.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Probably either Eric Barry because coming back from cancer and playing in the nfl. It’s just a good story and who doesn’t love stories about overcoming adversity. Also Nick Chubb because I’m a Browns Fan.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball