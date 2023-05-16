Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jalen Cole

School: Homewood Flossmoor

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 310 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @Jalencole19

Instagram: Htr.jay

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/profile/16157643/Jalen-Cole

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Leadership and selflessness

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

NA

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams because he one of the best and most fun to watch at my position

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and track and field