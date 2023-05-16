Meet: 2024 OL Jalen Cole
Name: Jalen Cole
School: Homewood Flossmoor
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 310 pounds
Position: OT
Twitter: @Jalencole19
Instagram: Htr.jay
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/profile/16157643/Jalen-Cole
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Leadership and selflessness
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
NA
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Trent Williams because he one of the best and most fun to watch at my position
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling and track and field