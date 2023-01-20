Meet: 2024 OL Jeremiah Young
Name: Jeremiah Young
School: Champaign Centennial
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 310 pounds
Position: OT
Twitter: @Jeremiah_young3
Instagram: Yoitsjerry7
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16590810/63603f630427f90d7c165a19
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Iowa state, Yale, eiu, Roosevelt, ball state, western Michigan
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Coachable, run blocking, leadership, pass pro
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Playing central highschool and getting the key block to lead my HB to a running touchdown
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tyron smith because he plays good and his character
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball