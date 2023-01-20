Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jeremiah Young

School: Champaign Centennial

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 310 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @Jeremiah_young3

Instagram: Yoitsjerry7

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16590810/63603f630427f90d7c165a19

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Iowa state, Yale, eiu, Roosevelt, ball state, western Michigan

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Coachable, run blocking, leadership, pass pro

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing central highschool and getting the key block to lead my HB to a running touchdown

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tyron smith because he plays good and his character

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball