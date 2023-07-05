Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Mac Brennan

School: Normal Community

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 255 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Mac_Brennan50

Instagram: mac_brennan23

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14934873/634b558896776f0ab8336ab3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Coaches from lake forest, Illinois Wesleyan, and Carthage

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I feel a bring a good balance in size and quickness to my game.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

First yeat of highschool ball and all my pop Warner days

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams, he is a heavy hitting on the o line

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play varsity basketball