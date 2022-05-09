Meet: 2024 OL Manuel Garcia-Rivera

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Manuel Garcia-Rivera

School: Riverside-Brookfield

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 320 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @MGR20

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Base Fit Performance and Fist Football

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15746403/6191b8ddff01f00d8842643e

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Courage, Motivation and Effort

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being able to get teammates and spending time with them

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quenton Nelson, always helping people and Smart when he’s on the field