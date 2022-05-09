Meet: 2024 OL Manuel Garcia-Rivera
Name: Manuel Garcia-Rivera
School: Riverside-Brookfield
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 320 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @MGR20
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Base Fit Performance and Fist Football
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15746403/6191b8ddff01f00d8842643e
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Courage, Motivation and Effort
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being able to get teammates and spending time with them
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Quenton Nelson, always helping people and Smart when he’s on the field