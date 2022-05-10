Meet: 2024 OL Michael Biesboer

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Michael Biesboer

School: Marian Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 280 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @raf_beezy

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15890300/618b2ee3b5347c07e4b11ee3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Extremely high energy, Always excited to be there, Easily Coachable, Love to help other teammates get better.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My first Varsity start.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Christian Wilkins. Although we don’t play the same position I love the energy he brings into the game and makes it fun.