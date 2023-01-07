Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Michael Mclaughlin

School: Peoria Notre Dame

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 277 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Michael72mc

Instagram: Michael72mc

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

360 speed

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15173070/6356ebe7f31d150cd49d174d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Illinois, Iowa State, Miami Ohio, Ball State, Akron

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Dedication, being a good teammate

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating our cross town rival 58-0 my sophomore year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quinten Nelson, sweet and friendly dude off the field but flicks a switch on the field

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and baseball