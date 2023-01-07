Meet: 2024 OL Michael McLaughlin
Name: Michael Mclaughlin
School: Peoria Notre Dame
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 277 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @Michael72mc
Instagram: Michael72mc
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
360 speed
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15173070/6356ebe7f31d150cd49d174d
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Illinois, Iowa State, Miami Ohio, Ball State, Akron
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Dedication, being a good teammate
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Beating our cross town rival 58-0 my sophomore year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Quinten Nelson, sweet and friendly dude off the field but flicks a switch on the field
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling and baseball