Meet: 2024 OL Mitch Mayhew

Name: Mitch Mayhew

School: Johnsburg

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 245 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @Mitchmayhew3

Instagram: Mitchmayhew77

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Fist Football. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13141044/61db9cdb96815a053840d286

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Get everyone fired up and ready to play even in practice improve my own skill and my teammates skill

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Under the lights first varsity pancake block

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Andrew Whitworth he is a all around great guy also a great player with a amazing mindset