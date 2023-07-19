Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nathaniel Henderson

School: Oak Forest

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 275 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @NathanielH927

Instagram: Thatboi._nate

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15771930/637dbda98cd42211f8effbf6

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Drake University, Upper Iowa University, Loras College, UW-Plattville, McKendree, Wiona State University, Wheaton University, Benedictine University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Ability to execute the little details, catching things on the fly, communicating amongst the other 4 O-lineman, and overall a WE over ME mindset and always doing the right things for team success

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Going on Jr Day visits

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent williams because he is patient with his hands yet he is physical and I try to imitate my game slightly after him

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Thrower for Track and field team