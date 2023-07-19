Meet: 2024 OL Nathaniel Henderson
Name: Nathaniel Henderson
School: Oak Forest
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 275 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @NathanielH927
Instagram: Thatboi._nate
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15771930/637dbda98cd42211f8effbf6
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Drake University, Upper Iowa University, Loras College, UW-Plattville, McKendree, Wiona State University, Wheaton University, Benedictine University
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Ability to execute the little details, catching things on the fly, communicating amongst the other 4 O-lineman, and overall a WE over ME mindset and always doing the right things for team success
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Going on Jr Day visits
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Trent williams because he is patient with his hands yet he is physical and I try to imitate my game slightly after him
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Thrower for Track and field team