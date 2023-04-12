Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nathen Olomo Jr.

School: Immaculate Conception College Prep

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 270 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @OmoloNathen78

Instagram: @nate_omolo78

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team training and lifts

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/4581528/6393648f5cb36208a801fef3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Kansas State. Akron. Toledo. Minnesota St. Thomas. Upper Iowa... IL. State. Augustana..UW Oshkosh. Saginaw Valley.. De Pauw... Brown..

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Dedicated and team first player

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

2022 3A State Champions and named 1st team all conference.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Zach Martin... hard worker and dedicated

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball.. Wrestling