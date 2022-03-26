Meet: 2024 OL Nathen Omolo Jr.
Name: Nathen Omolo Jr.
School: Immaculate Conception
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 270 pounds
Position: OL
Instagram: @nate_omolo78
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/4581528/61b0188a7bd35f05688aa7a7
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Cincinnati.. Augustana.. De Pauw.. Wheaton.. St. Thomas-Minnesota.. Michigan Tech..
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Team first.. Hard Work.. Unselfish..
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning Bill George 12 U Gold title and playing for IC Catholic
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Anthony Munoz.. All guts no glory