Meet: 2024 OL Nathen Omolo Jr.

Name: Nathen Omolo Jr.

School: Immaculate Conception

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 270 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @OmoloNathen78

Instagram: @nate_omolo78

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/4581528/61b0188a7bd35f05688aa7a7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Cincinnati.. Augustana.. De Pauw.. Wheaton.. St. Thomas-Minnesota.. Michigan Tech..

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Team first.. Hard Work.. Unselfish..

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning Bill George 12 U Gold title and playing for IC Catholic

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Anthony Munoz.. All guts no glory

