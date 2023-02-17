Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tyler Isaacson

School: Loyola

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @TylerIsaacson4

Instagram: tyler_isaacson_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I go to EFT on Wednesday and Saturday wrestling and lots of lifting

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16109362/6373bd71a022a80974b65926

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have leadership qualities and am a hard worker

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning the CCL and going undefeated my sophomore season

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quinton Nelson he is a badass and is a really good o linemen

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling