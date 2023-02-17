Meet: 2024 OL Tyler Isaacson
Name: Tyler Isaacson
School: Loyola
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 240 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @TylerIsaacson4
Instagram: tyler_isaacson_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
I go to EFT on Wednesday and Saturday wrestling and lots of lifting
Team Training and Lifting
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16109362/6373bd71a022a80974b65926
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I have leadership qualities and am a hard worker
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning the CCL and going undefeated my sophomore season
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Quinton Nelson he is a badass and is a really good o linemen
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling