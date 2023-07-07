Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Yasine Gorchene

School: Stagg

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 290 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Y_Gorchene

Instagram: yasine_.___

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14699051/636127ef1600f20808b3db2a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Drake

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Being able to work and just get better.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

breaking schools losing record winning the first 2 games in a row.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

aaron donald love how he plays the game and is a really great defensive limemen

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No