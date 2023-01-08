Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Zac Stoilov

School: Maine South

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 255 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @ZStoilov

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

EFT Football Academy with Nate Oquendo.

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/video/3/16648221/6393f0b7386e2a0528340333

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Northwestern University , University of Cincinnati, University of Wisconsin, Miami University, University of Louisville, Central Michigan University and Lindenwood University.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Qualities I would bring to a potential college football program are being coachable, being determined, and having a great attitude.'

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Starting my first game on varsity as a sophomore week 1 of this past season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis is my favorite football player because of his mentality and toughness when he played the game.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track