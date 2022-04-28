Meet: 2024 OLB/DE Dion Andrews

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dion Andrews

School: TF South

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: OLB/DE

Twitter: @55dionandrews

Instagram: dbolt150

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

The Lne. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15254786/617d72827bd37e06b84eec0e

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Quincy, St.Thomas, Trinity

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I take my technique very seriously and will work as hard as I can too perfect it

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Starting a full season on varsity as a sophomore, Getting my first sack when I was only 7 years old

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald, He is my favorite because he is undersized for his position but still dominate every game