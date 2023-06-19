Meet: 2024 OLB/DE Raylan Byars
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Raylan Byars
School: Springfield
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: OLB/DE
Twitter: @ray_byars4
Instagram: raylan4life87
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14747010/6391766b3864cb04b437f70d
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Redbird recruiting, Illinois College, Aurora University
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I will bring to a college football camp is a strong mindset, your mindset is everything and depending on the mindset you have is how far your going to go and achieve accolades, I will go beyond expectations.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Getting to the quarterback, winning games, and most of all brotherhood love playing with the guys
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin Flowe, he is so explosive, and had grit and a strong mindset, he inspires just as much as my former college football athlete of a father.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No