Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Raylan Byars

School: Springfield

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: OLB/DE

Twitter: @ray_byars4

Instagram: raylan4life87

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14747010/6391766b3864cb04b437f70d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Redbird recruiting, Illinois College, Aurora University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I will bring to a college football camp is a strong mindset, your mindset is everything and depending on the mindset you have is how far your going to go and achieve accolades, I will go beyond expectations.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting to the quarterback, winning games, and most of all brotherhood love playing with the guys

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Flowe, he is so explosive, and had grit and a strong mindset, he inspires just as much as my former college football athlete of a father.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No