Name: Gavin McDonald

School: Stagg

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 192 pounds

Position: OLB

Twitter: @gavinmcd22

Instagram: Gavin.mcdonaldd

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15027016/63631a55a018f80b94823941

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I’m never going to give up on any reps and I’ll absolutely live in the weigh room, also I’m going to be an academic warrior in the classroom

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

60 yard reception agaisnt LWE my jv year and this past season on varsity getting the ball on 4th and 6th and absolutely fighting for that first down

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis because he was just an absolute dawg of a human being and I loved watching his hardest hit videos on YouTube when I was younger.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball but I’m doing track my senior year