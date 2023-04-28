Meet: 2024 OLB Logan Tosterud
Name: Logan Tosterud
School: Elk Grove
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: OLB/LS
Twitter: @TosterudLogan
Instagram: Logantosterud
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training Our team is in a tournament at Barrington
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15787838/6372f825386de20984ffd120
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
UW Platteville Minnesota state Moorhead Wheaton
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
My knowledge of the game Work ethic Leadership
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Taking Elk Grove to the playoffs my junior year for the first time in 13 years The playoff game against Hoffman Estates
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
JJ McCarthy
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling and lacrosse