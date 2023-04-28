Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Logan Tosterud

School: Elk Grove

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: OLB/LS

Twitter: @TosterudLogan

Instagram: Logantosterud

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training Our team is in a tournament at Barrington

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15787838/6372f825386de20984ffd120

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

UW Platteville Minnesota state Moorhead Wheaton

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

My knowledge of the game Work ethic Leadership

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Taking Elk Grove to the playoffs my junior year for the first time in 13 years The playoff game against Hoffman Estates

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

JJ McCarthy

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and lacrosse