Name: Dan Grein

School: IC Catholic Prep

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 310 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: NA

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. SEVERAL BIG MAN CAMPS AND TEAM CAMPS

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17749847/63c63339d21b0805f4cea005

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Many schools are following me.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I WORK HARDER THAN ANYBODY. I AM COACHABLE AND LIVE FOR THE GAME

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

TRANSFERING TO ICC PREP AND SEEING HOW A TOP FLIGHT PROGRAM OPERATES

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

TRENT WILLIAMS. HARD WORKING TOP OT

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

WRESTLE