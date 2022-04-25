Meet: 2024 OT James Barry

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: James Barry

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 275 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @Jamesybarry

Instagram: james_barry76

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15584900/61af6d456655be038407e8d4

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have always wanted to play in college and I am respectful and listen to everything my coaches tell me and do it

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Starting on varsity with my best friend as a sophomore

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe Thomas, his pass blocking is almost perfect