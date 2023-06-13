Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Armon Vinson

School: Belleville East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: QB/WR/FS

Twitter: @armonvinson

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Elite Speed

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17410074/6379a5470660c4052cc48f0f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

SIUC, North Dakota State, Indiana State, Ball State, University St. Thomas, UTC, Wyoming, Central Missouri, McKendree, Missouri Baptist. It's a few more on every level.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I love the game and I'm a playmaker. I do whatever my team needs me to do for us to be in position to win.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

I've been playing since I was 5. I always played up which made me better. I've been to Superbowl's, but I had a opportunity to prove myself this year. I started the season @ WR because that's what my team needed. I made plays with the opportunities given. I stayed ready & started at QB to finish the season out with just about 700 yards and 12 TD's in 2 games worth of action. I led my team to playoff which they haven't been in about 5 or more years. I was voted Offensive MVP by my Coaches.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

It's a combination of a few guys. Mahomes &Lamar Jackson. I can run the ball, but throw with precision, from the pocket or on the run with great accuracy.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball