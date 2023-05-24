Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Michael McCormick

School: Lake Park

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 182 pounds

Position: QB/ATH

Twitter: @mikeymccormick0

Instagram: @michaelmccormick4

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Next Level Athletix Quarterback training. Acceleration speed and agility.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/9852077/6356c725ab927905ec86acec

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Drake U, UWO, Upper iowa, Valpo, augustana, Quincy U, Carroll U, Colgate, southwest Minnesota state U,

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I’m a team first type of guy. I’m gonna give you everything I got. I lead by example. I’m an athlete not just a QB, I will play wherever the team needs help at. I’m always willing to put in work. I’m gonna put the team before me

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Growing as in individual, learning how to deal with adversity. I was moved to QB my freshman year with no experience at all. By my junior year I was the starting QB for my school. It taught me a lot about trusting the process.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball